Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin notches 400th-career goal and he isn't finished yet

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin notched the 400th goal of his career in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

It was Malkin’s ninth goal of the season as he hit another milestone on an already impressive career with the Penguins. The goal came in the third period to put Pittsburgh up 3-1. Kris Letang would later add his eighth goal of the season to put the game completely out of reach.

MONTREAL CANADIENS FAN NETS $50,000 WITH NEAR-IMPOSSIBLE SHOT DURING INTERMISSION

Malkin said after the game he had no plans of slowing down any time soon.

“It’s a good number,” he told reporters, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But I want more for sure. I feel it right now. I hope I play five or six more years here with [the] Penguins.”

HOCKEY GOALTENDER OUT OF THE HOSPITAL AFTER SUFFERING GRUESOME SLASHING INJURY, BLOOD POURING FROM LEG

He added: “Every goal is special. It’s a good number for sure. But I play [for a] great team. Always enjoyed to play here. It’s huge number but I want more. Very important year for me. I want to play better every game. I want to forget this number. I want 100 more.”

Malkin joins Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr as Penguins who have reached the 400-goal mark with the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He is officially No. 99 on the NHL all-time scoring list. Three more goals and he will pass Shane Doan, Paul Kariya and John Ogrodnick on the list.