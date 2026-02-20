Expand / Collapse search
US skier’s quest for Olympic gold comes to a crushing halt after terrifying crash

The TV broadcast said Nick Goepper was attempting a trick never done in competition

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Nick Goepper risked it all on his final Olympic run.

The 35-year-old American skier was in the bronze medal spot when he began his last run in the men’s halfpipe freestyle skiing competition Friday in Milan with a chance at the gold medal, but it ended in a crushing blow on his final trick.

Goepper landed everything successfully until his fifth and final jump, when he didn’t get enough height on his leap and landed hard on the halfpipe ledge.

Nick Goepper crashes

Nick Goepper of Team United States crashes as he competes in the third run of the Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final on day 14 of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park on Feb. 20, 2026, in Livigno, Italy. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

He lay on the snow for several minutes, and for as hard as he crashed, everyone held their collective breath as he was tended to by medical staff, who seemed ready to pull him away on a stretcher.

However, Goepper stood up on his own two feet, gave a thumbs-up and a smile, and walked off under his own power.

Unfortunately, insult was added to injury as Canada’s Brendan MacKay bested Goepper’s score to push him off the podium and take the bronze.

Nick Goepper tumbling

USA's Nick Goepper on his final run during the Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final at the Livigno Snow Park, on day 14 of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. (David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

It was not all bad news for the Americans, though, as Goepper's teammate, Alex Ferreira, took home the gold medal.

Goepper entered this year’s Games with three other medals — one each from Sochi, Pyeongchang and Beijing — but none of them gold.

The broadcast said the trick Goepper attempted had never been done in competition.

Nick Goepper with medical staff

USA's Nick Goepper receives medical assistance after crashing while competing in the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final run 3 during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on Feb. 20, 2026.  (Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images)

"I have no regrets," he appeared to say as he walked off the mountain.

