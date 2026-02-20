American Hunter Hess responds to Trump’s ‘loser’ criticism with ‘L’ gesture at Milan Cortina Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American freeskier Hunter Hess flashed an "L" hand signal after finishing his Olympic halfpipe qualifying run Friday, an apparent nod to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Olympian, who previously said he had "mixed emotions" about representing the U.S. at the Milan Cortina Games.

Hess shaped his index finger and thumb to form the letter "L" and raised his hand to his forehead after finishing his run.

"Apparently," he explained, according to The Associated Press. "I'm a loser."

The remark was a reference to Trump’s earlier criticism of Hess, in which the president called him a "real loser" in a social media post following Hess’ controversial remarks about representing the United States at the Olympics under the current administration.

"I worked so hard to be here. I sacrificed my entire life to make this happen," Hess said Friday. "I’m not going to let controversy like that get in my way. I love the United States of America. I cannot say that enough. My original statement, I felt like I said that, but apparently people didn’t take it that way. I’m so happy to be here, so happy to represent Team USA."

Hess was among a group of U.S. freestyle skiers and other American athletes to address their thoughts on representing the U.S. at Milan Cortina. During a press conference before his events, Hess said he had "mixed emotions" about it.

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t," he began.

"I think, for me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.

"I just kind of want to do it for my friends and my family and the people that support me getting here."

President Donald Trump responded to his remarks in a social media post at the time calling Hess a "real loser."

"U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics," he wrote. "If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Hess said Friday that he stands by what he initially said, but added, "It means the absolute world to me to be able to represent Team USA here. I worked so, so hard to get here. I stick with what I said."

Hess is one of four Americans that qualified for the 12-man halfpipe final on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.