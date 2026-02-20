Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

American Hunter Hess responds to Trump’s ‘loser’ criticism with ‘L’ gesture at Milan Cortina Olympics

Trump criticized Hess saying he had 'mixed emotions' about representing US

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American freeskier Hunter Hess flashed an "L" hand signal after finishing his Olympic halfpipe qualifying run Friday, an apparent nod to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Olympian, who previously said he had "mixed emotions" about representing the U.S. at the Milan Cortina Games.

Hess shaped his index finger and thumb to form the letter "L" and raised his hand to his forehead after finishing his run. 

Hunter Hess gestures

United States' Hunter Hess reacts during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Livigno, Italy, Feb. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

"Apparently," he explained, according to The Associated Press. "I'm a loser."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The remark was a reference to Trump’s earlier criticism of Hess, in which the president called him a "real loser" in a social media post following Hess’ controversial remarks about representing the United States at the Olympics under the current administration.

 "I worked so hard to be here. I sacrificed my entire life to make this happen," Hess said Friday. "I’m not going to let controversy like that get in my way. I love the United States of America. I cannot say that enough. My original statement, I felt like I said that, but apparently people didn’t take it that way. I’m so happy to be here, so happy to represent Team USA."

Hess was among a group of U.S. freestyle skiers and other American athletes to address their thoughts on representing the U.S. at Milan Cortina. During a press conference before his events, Hess said he had "mixed emotions" about it.

Hunter Hess in Colorado

Hunter Hess of the United States reacts while competing in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final during the Toyota US Grand Prix 2025 at Copper Mountain on Dec. 20, 2025 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

TEAM USA FREESTYLE SKIERS SPARK OLYMPIC OUTRAGE OVER REMARKS ABOUT REPRESENTING US: 'ANTI-AMERICAN RHETORIC'

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t," he began. 

"I think, for me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.

"I just kind of want to do it for my friends and my family and the people that support me getting here."

President Donald Trump responded to his remarks in a social media post at the time calling Hess a "real loser." 

Hunter Hess flips

Hunter Hess, of the United States, executes a trick in the halfpipe finals during the World Cup U.S. Grand Prix freestyle skiing event in Copper Mountain, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey, File)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics," he wrote. "If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Hess said Friday that he stands by what he initially said, but added, "It means the absolute world to me to be able to represent Team USA here. I worked so, so hard to get here. I stick with what I said."

Hess is one of four Americans that qualified for the 12-man halfpipe final on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue