Hockey goaltender out of the hospital after suffering gruesome slashing injury, blood pouring from leg

A Canadian hockey league goalie was released from the hospital Tuesday days after suffering a gruesome injury during a game which resulted in blood pouring from his leg.

The Niagara IceDogs, of the Ontario Hockey League, said goaltender Tucker Tynan was back at his home in Chicago. According to CBC, Tynan needed surgery after getting slashed during a game against the London Knights on Thursday from a skate. The game was subsequently postponed.

The 17-year-old goaltender dropped to the ice immediately and was clutching at his leg as the blood poured onto the ice. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and immediately taken to the hospital.

IceDogs general manager Joey Burke told reporters Friday that the on-ice treatment Tynan received “saved his life.”

“There was a point in time last night where it was an option that he may have died on the ice due to loss of blood,” Burke said.

He added: “Certainly it’s been a pretty traumatic 14 hours for us here in Niagara. We’re all very shaken up and obviously our hearts and thoughts and prayers are with Tucker and his family.”

Niagara selected Tynan in the 10th round of the 2018 OHL Draft. He’s played 23 games and has a 91 percent save percentage.