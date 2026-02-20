NBA superstar at odds with California city over private party, threatens legal action

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Saturday night event hosted by Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was shut down by the city of Beverly Hills, with officials saying it lacked a permit and even claiming they had rejected one.

The event promoting Brown’s performance brand, 741, was held at Oakley founder Jim Jannard’s home. Brown has a sponsorship deal with Oakley.

The city offered an apology to Brown due to "inaccurate information," backtracking on their claim that a permit was denied and saying "no permit was ever applied for, denied, and that the residence had no prior violations on record."

However, Brown, who said he didn't need to apply for a permit since the venue was at a private residence, said the apology was not enough.

"I'm not a legality type of pursuing guy, but you embarrassed my brand and my team. And I think that is unfair," Brown told ESPN.

Brown said Beverly Hills' statement "continue[d] to tell untruths." The city said, "No alleged proof of any violation was ever produced to the homeowner, our team or legal counsel. Without observation, documentation, or confirmed violations, enforcement action based on belief alone raises serious due-process concerns."

"I wanted to enjoy myself, and I felt that got taken away," Brown told reporters after Thursday's Celtics game, in which he had a triple-double against the Golden State Warriors. "I was embarrassed. If it happened to me, I'm sure it happened to a bunch of people in the past. I look at it like that.

"There are probably a bunch of people that don't scream, falls on deaf ears, which is unfortunate. I'm not sure what the conclusion is. ... Even the statement that they put out, they included some stuff that wasn't true, even in the apology. So I don't think the apology is acceptable. I lost a lot of money [with our] partners, et cetera. People were making assumptions that we didn't go through the proper protocols. So, all around it's just a bad taste in my mouth. I'm extremely offended. My team is offended. I'm not sure what the conclusion is going to be. All I know is it's some bulls---."

Brown said he would discuss the matter with his team and decide whether to pursue legal action afterward.

