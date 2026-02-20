Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Boston Celtics

NBA superstar at odds with California city over private party, threatens legal action

The party was at the home of Oakley founder Jim Jannard

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Saturday night event hosted by Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was shut down by the city of Beverly Hills, with officials saying it lacked a permit and even claiming they had rejected one.

The event promoting Brown’s performance brand, 741, was held at Oakley founder Jim Jannard’s home. Brown has a sponsorship deal with Oakley.

The city offered an apology to Brown due to "inaccurate information," backtracking on their claim that a permit was denied and saying "no permit was ever applied for, denied, and that the residence had no prior violations on record."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Jaylen Brown during an NBA game

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 15, 2025. (John Jones/ Imagn Images)

However, Brown, who said he didn't need to apply for a permit since the venue was at a private residence, said the apology was not enough.

"I'm not a legality type of pursuing guy, but you embarrassed my brand and my team. And I think that is unfair," Brown told ESPN

Brown said Beverly Hills' statement "continue[d] to tell untruths." The city said, "No alleged proof of any violation was ever produced to the homeowner, our team or legal counsel. Without observation, documentation, or confirmed violations, enforcement action based on belief alone raises serious due-process concerns."

Jaylen Brown dunking

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LAMELO BALL'S CUSTOM HUMMER LOSES WHEEL IN CHARLOTTE CRASH DURING ALL-STAR BREAK

"I wanted to enjoy myself, and I felt that got taken away," Brown told reporters after Thursday's Celtics game, in which he had a triple-double against the Golden State Warriors. "I was embarrassed. If it happened to me, I'm sure it happened to a bunch of people in the past. I look at it like that. 

"There are probably a bunch of people that don't scream, falls on deaf ears, which is unfortunate. I'm not sure what the conclusion is. ... Even the statement that they put out, they included some stuff that wasn't true, even in the apology. So I don't think the apology is acceptable. I lost a lot of money [with our] partners, et cetera. People were making assumptions that we didn't go through the proper protocols. So, all around it's just a bad taste in my mouth. I'm extremely offended. My team is offended. I'm not sure what the conclusion is going to be. All I know is it's some bulls---."

Jaylen Brown takes a free throw

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown takes a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden on March 8, 2025. (Brian Fluharty/ Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown said he would discuss the matter with his team and decide whether to pursue legal action afterward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Close modal

Continue