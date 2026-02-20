Crosby-less Canadians rally past Finland to punch their ticket to gold medal game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Olympic men's hockey semifinals got underway on Friday morning, and the opening course was a heavyweight clash between Canada and Finland.

Both the Canadians and Finns made it this far thanks to OT thrillers in the semi-finals, but for Team Canada, the win came at a cost. Captain Sidney Crosby was injured on a hit from Czechia's Radko Gudas and left the game early.

Just a little before puck drop on Friday, it was announced that he would be out of the lineup against Finland.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This was the last news Canada needed against a very good Finnish team that plays way more physically than Finnish teams in Olymipcs past.

The Finns opened the scoring toward the end of a fast and physical opening frame with Mikko Rantanen lighting the lamp just seconds into a Finnish power play after Canada's Sam Bennett got the gate for goaltender interference.

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros came up big multiple times as the Canadians got much more rubber on net than the Finns did.

Special teams continued to be a big story in the second as we got our first taste of the Crosby-less Canadian power play after Sebastian Aho was called for interference, but things went off the rails in a hurry.

Finland stunned Canada by managing to clear the puck out of their zone and spring Nashville's Erik Haula for a shorthanded breakaway, which he buried to go up 2-0.

ALYSSA LIU BREAKS TEAM USA'S 24-YEAR OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL DROUGHT IN WOMEN'S FIGURE SKATING

About ten minutes later, Finland's Anton Lundell took a high-sticking penalty, and — would you believe? — special teams were the story once again, only this time it was in Canada's favor.

Lundell's Florida Panthers teammate Sam Reinhart deflected a Cale Makar shot from the point to get rid of that goose egg for the Canadians.

Canada continued to bring the pressure, and with just under ten minutes left in regulation, they were outshooting the Finns 29-14.

That pressure resulted in a Shea Theodore missile from the top of the circle finding the back of the net.

The Finns were unhappy about the contact that Brad Marchand made with Saros, but if you watch that again, the contact was clearly initiated by Finland's Erik Haula in the crease.

Canada never took its foot off the gas after that, and that pressure certainly played a role in Finland's Niko Mikkola taking a penalty for high-sticking Nathan MacKinnon with around two and a half minutes left in regulation.

And once again, special teams produced, with Nathan MacKinnon scoring the game-winner with just 35.2 seconds left in regulation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Finns challenged the goal, saying the Canadians had entered the zone offside — and boy, was it close; totally worth taking a swing at — but the call stood, and Team Canada was up 3-2.

That was how things ended, with the Canadians going on a 3-0 rally to cement their spot in the gold medal game on Sunday, where they'll face the winner of Friday afternoon's other semifinal game between Team USA and Slovakia.

As for the Finns, they still have some business to tend to as they'll face the loser of that game in the bronze medal game on Saturday.