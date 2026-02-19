NFL great Michael Irvin calls San Francisco Bay Area Super Bowl LX 'worst ever,' cites lackluster atmosphere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks returned to the headlines this week after news surfaced that Paul Allen’s estate — which is overseen by the late owner’s sister, Jody Allen — has initiated the process to sell the franchise.

The eventual transaction aligns with Allen’s final wishes and comes less than two weeks after the Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX to capture the franchise’s second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

After a decade away, the big game returned to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2026. Events throughout the week were split between the heart of San Francisco and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, about 40 miles away. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin cited the week's apparent logistical issues and deemed Super Bowl LX as the "worst ever."

"Literally, you could not go anywhere on the streets," he said. "It took forever to get right down the street because traffic was so bad." Irvin also expressed his hope that future Super Bowls are not awarded to the region.

"This was a horrible Super Bowl," the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver declared. "They should never ever, ever, ever bring the Super Bowl back to San Francisco. … It was ‘blah’ in the city, you know what I mean? It just wasn’t jumping."

Irvin attended several high-profile pregame events before, but ultimately determined the host city failed to deliver a festive atmosphere.

"The people, ‘blah.’ The buildings out here looked ‘blah.’ When you go into events, it was ‘blah,’" Irvin said in a video shared on his YouTube channel, continuing his review of the week. "I’m thinking there should be so much money out here because the tech is out here, right? But it all looks so ‘blah.’"

Irvin said he waited until well after the events and the game to voice his criticism.

"I didn’t want to dampen anybody’s thoughts or hopes about a Super Bowl during the Super Bowl, so I said ‘Imma wait.’ But I couldn’t wait ‘till this moment came to tell you," he explained. "Damn! It’s, I believe, the worst Super Bowl I’ve ever gone to, and I’m talking about just seeing how the city rocks and everything."

Irvin won three Super Bowls during his tenure with the Cowboys.

Irvin’s comments differ sharply from those of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's and running back Christian McCaffrey's comments, who took a more positive view of the host city.

"It's a historic city with so much character. The food, the hills, the homes, the water, the bridge, the whole thing. It's just such a great city, too, and it's really cool to see it come to life even more than it already is," Christian McCaffrey told Fox News Digital on radio row in the days leading up to kickoff.

"Man, I think San Francisco has so much to offer," Purdy added. "Just, obviously, with the restaurants, the experiences, just how pretty it is out here with the Golden Gate Bridge and the ocean. It's a great city, great people. So to have the Super Bowl out here is really cool."

Next year’s Super Bowl heads back to the Los Angeles area, with Atlanta set to host in 2028.

