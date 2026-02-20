Brett Favre blasts NFL for no longer appealing to 'true' fans: 'There's been a slight shift'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brett Favre believes there has been a change in the NFL's engagement strategy.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer discussed the issue during an appearance on Tomi Lahren's OutKick show earlier this week, in which Lahren said she felt the NFL changed its approach to the way it appeals to fans "somewhere around Colin Kaepernick."

It was a sentiment that Favre agreed with.

"I think there probably is some truth to that. Why that has changed, I really don't know," Favre said. "Because I think your general football audience is people like you and I. Maybe loves football, or maybe is a casual, fair-weather fan, but it is the biggest show in town. So you watch it, you know, you watch the halftime show and who sang the national anthem. You know, that's been that way for a long time.

"But you're right, you know, in the last maybe 10 years, maybe a little longer, there's been a slight shift. For whatever reason, I have no idea, because you want to appeal to your true fans. And it doesn't seem like that is the case anymore."

Conservative fans were turned off by the decision to have Bad Bunny perform during the Super Bowl halftime show — he was largely criticized for having almost his entire performance in Spanish.

President Donald Trump called it "one of the worst" halftime shows of all time.

"This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD," Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after the show.

The show was the fourth most-watched of all time, but NFL ratings continue to skyrocket. NFL games accounted for 92 of the top 100 most-watched telecasts throughout 2025.

