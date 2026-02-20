Expand / Collapse search
Charlotte Hornets

NBA star LaMelo Ball storms out of press conference when questioned about recent car crash

Ball was involved in a car crash Wednesday

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball had little to say about his car crash, storming out of his postgame press conference on Thursday after the team’s 105-101 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Ball, 24, crashed his custom Hummer in Charlotte on Wednesday, as the NBA’s All-Star break came to a close. His vehicle rammed into a sedan as he tried to make a left turn, and he was asked how he knew the person in the car was OK.

"I seen her get straight out the car," Ball told reporters.

LaMelo Ball dribbles

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball upcourt against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 19, 2026. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

A different reporter asked Ball how the last 24 hours have been for him emotionally.

"Just alive and blessed. God is great," Ball responded.

After responding, Ball abruptly got up and left while another reporter began asking a question.

LaMelo Ball dribbles

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets drives by Paul Reed of the Detroit Pistons during the second half of a basketball game at Spectrum Center. Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 9, 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Ball’s Hummer lost its driver’s front-side wheel in the accident, while the Kia he crashed into had significant damage. Video footage obtained by WSOC-TV captured the moment of the crash.

Ball had no apparent injuries from the crash, as he played on Thursday night. In the loss, Ball had 11 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and played 31 minutes.

The status of the sedan driver is not yet known.

LaMelo Ball looks on court

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the first half of a basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 9, 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Ball’s Hummer will not be easy to fix, as it was custom-made for him by Dreamworks Motorsports. The large custom wheels on the car say "1 of 1" on the inside.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game in 45 contests this season. He has made the All-Star Game once in his career.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

