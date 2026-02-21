Olympic star makes Winter Games history as he captures sixth gold medal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo set himself apart from every other Winter Olympian who came before him on Saturday during the Milan Cortina Games.

Klaebo won his sixth gold medal of the Games – this one coming in the 50-kilometer mass start. He set the record for the most gold medals by one athlete in a single Winter Olympics. He breaks a record set by American speedskater Eric Heiden, who won five golds in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Heiden still owns the individual record as two of Klaebo’s wins have come in team events.

Klaebo’s teammates Marin Loewstroem Nyenget and Emil Iversen took home silver and bronze respectively. The trio of Norwegians broke out to an early lead and then continued to build a gap on their chasers.

Klaebo took over the lead as they reached the final hill. He didn’t look back from there.

TEAM USA TAKES HOME GOLD MEDAL IN FREESTYLE SKIING MIXED TEAM AERIALS AT WINTER OLYMPICS

He already entered Michael Phelps territory earlier in the Games when he became the first Winter Olympian to have at least 10 gold medals. He now has 13 on his resume. Phelps finished his career with 23.

The win gave Norway a record 18th gold medal and further increased their lead in the total medal count in these Olympics to 40 overall.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, the country set a record for the most gold medals won by a nation at a single Winter Olympics. Norway’s Johannes Dale-Skjevdal won the 15-kilometer mass start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.