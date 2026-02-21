Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Olympic star makes Winter Games history as he captures sixth gold medal

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo already entered Michael Phelps territory

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo set himself apart from every other Winter Olympian who came before him on Saturday during the Milan Cortina Games.

Klaebo won his sixth gold medal of the Games – this one coming in the 50-kilometer mass start. He set the record for the most gold medals by one athlete in a single Winter Olympics. He breaks a record set by American speedskater Eric Heiden, who won five golds in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo with his skis

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, poses after winning the gold medal in the cross country skiing men's 50km mass start Classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.  (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Heiden still owns the individual record as two of Klaebo’s wins have come in team events.

Klaebo’s teammates Marin Loewstroem Nyenget and Emil Iversen took home silver and bronze respectively. The trio of Norwegians broke out to an early lead and then continued to build a gap on their chasers.

Klaebo took over the lead as they reached the final hill. He didn’t look back from there.

TEAM USA TAKES HOME GOLD MEDAL IN FREESTYLE SKIING MIXED TEAM AERIALS AT WINTER OLYMPICS

Martin Loewstroem Nyenget shakes hands with gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo

Silver medalist Martin Loewstroem Nyenget, right, shakes hands with gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, both of Norway, after the cross country skiing men's 50km mass start Classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

He already entered Michael Phelps territory earlier in the Games when he became the first Winter Olympian to have at least 10 gold medals. He now has 13 on his resume. Phelps finished his career with 23.

The win gave Norway a record 18th gold medal and further increased their lead in the total medal count in these Olympics to 40 overall.

Norway team storms up the hill

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, left, Martin Loewstroem Nyenget, right, and Emil Iversen, all three of Norway, compete in the cross country skiing men's 50km mass start Classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, the country set a record for the most gold medals won by a nation at a single Winter Olympics. Norway’s Johannes Dale-Skjevdal won the 15-kilometer mass start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue