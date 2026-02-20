Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement after nine years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather said he is coming out of retirement after nine years away from the sport and will make his return this summer.

He is returning to the ring for a match under a promotional deal with CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing," Mayweather said in a statement. "From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards, no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event (than) my events."

The undefeated Mayweather, who turns 49 Tuesday, hasn’t fought in a real match since 2017 against Conor McGregor. Mayweather declared himself retired after that match with a 50-0 record and 27 KOs.

The former five-division world champion has still been in the ring regularly throughout his 40s with a series of lucrative exhibition bouts against the likes of online influencer Logan Paul, YouTuber Mikuri Asakura and John Gotti III, the grandson of the infamous mafia boss.

Mayweather has already announced yet another exhibition coming up this spring against 59-year-old Mike Tyson, although no location or television partner has been confirmed.

Mayweather spent more than a decade as arguably the biggest American star in boxing, and he beat Manny Pacquiao in 2015 in the richest fight in boxing history at the time. His superb defensive skills and quick hands were his ring strengths, but his stardom and wealth proliferated largely because of his "Money May" antihero persona.

Now, he will give it another go as he approaches age 50 and puts his undefeated record on the line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.