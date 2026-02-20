Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement after nine years

'I still have what it takes to set more records,' Mayweather said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather said he is coming out of retirement after nine years away from the sport and will make his return this summer. 

He is returning to the ring for a match under a promotional deal with CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

Floyd Mayweather jabs

Boxer Floyd Mayweather of the U.S. throws a punch against mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura of Japan in Saitama, Tokyo, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing," Mayweather said in a statement. "From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards, no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event (than) my events."

The undefeated Mayweather, who turns 49 Tuesday, hasn’t fought in a real match since 2017 against Conor McGregor. Mayweather declared himself retired after that match with a 50-0 record and 27 KOs.

Floyd Mayweather fights Aaron Chalmers

Floyd Mayweather in action against Aaron Chalmers (not pictured) during their exhibition fight at The O2 in London Feb. 25, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

The former five-division world champion has still been in the ring regularly throughout his 40s with a series of lucrative exhibition bouts against the likes of online influencer Logan Paul, YouTuber Mikuri Asakura and John Gotti III, the grandson of the infamous mafia boss.

Mayweather has already announced yet another exhibition coming up this spring against 59-year-old Mike Tyson, although no location or television partner has been confirmed.

Logan Paul fights Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul, left, and Floyd Mayweather fight during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Mayweather spent more than a decade as arguably the biggest American star in boxing, and he beat Manny Pacquiao in 2015 in the richest fight in boxing history at the time. His superb defensive skills and quick hands were his ring strengths, but his stardom and wealth proliferated largely because of his "Money May" antihero persona.

Now, he will give it another go as he approaches age 50 and puts his undefeated record on the line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

