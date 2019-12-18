Montreal Canadiens fan nets $50,000 with near-impossible shot during intermission

A Montreal Canadiens fan attended Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings and got a lot more than he bargained for when he entered the Bell Centre.

Patrick Proteau had three chances to win three separate prizes during the second intermission of the game. Proteau set up at three different spots on the ice.

His first attempt was for a mini-fridge. He nailed the shot.

His second attempt was for Canadiens season tickets. He missed the shot.

The all-important third shot was for $50,000. But Proteau, who explained later he doesn’t play hockey, had to hit a shot from the opposite blue line. He had to get it through a hole that was barely bigger than the puck he was shooting.

Nonetheless, Proteau was money.

“It was beginner's luck,” Proteau said, according to NHL.com. “I didn't think it was going in. It was going in slow motion, and then I was wondering where [the puck] went until everyone started cheering, and then my jaw dropped.”

Proteau said he plans to use the money to “spoil” himself and his family. He also said he was planning on taking a trip with his family.

He could probably also use the money to cash in on season tickets for the 2020-21 season.