Patriots star Stefon Diggs dodges 'personal' questions related to viral boat video

Stefon Diggs, who landed a three-year contract with the New England Patriots this offseason, showed little interest in providing any more details pertaining to the social media video showing him on a yacht.

Videos recently surfaced on social media showing Diggs passing what appeared to be a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat. When reporters brought up the video in question at Patriots mandatory minicamp, Diggs said he wanted to avoid delving into his personal life in a public setting.

"I want to be as candid with you as possible, but I kind of have a thing where I don't talk about my personal life with people I don't know personally," Diggs said Tuesday as he publicly broke his silence on the viral moment. "I had a conversation with [head coach Mike] Vrabel, obviously, and I'm going to echo everything that he said. He told me he's hoping everybody is making good decisions."

The four-time Pro Bowler then said the matter was addressed internally.

"And I had a conversation with people in the building as well. So everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal."

Diggs also decided against shedding any light on the contents of what was in the bag he flashed when he was surrounded by three women on a boat. He again cited the internal nature of the matter.

"Obviously, it's a conversation that's happening internal, which I can't have too much of a conversation with [you] about it," he said. "I've been in this league 10 years. You can format your question many different ways. I'm going to obviously answer it the same way."

It remains unclear whether Diggs was aware he was being recorded when he was on the boat.

As it relates to football, Diggs did an offseason workout with his new team last week. He admitted he "hasn't been around much" for the bulk of New England's voluntary offseason program. The 31-year-old continues to work his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8 last season.

Nevertheless, the star receiver said he's been "grinding" and "eager" to be fully medically cleared as he gears up for the regular season.

"We'll see how it goes," Diggs responded when asked if he believed he would be able to take the field when the Patriots open the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7. "Obviously, I'm grinding each and every day. I'm eager to get out there, so whenever they do push the button, I'm going to be ready. ... Where I am right now, I wouldn't really put a percentage on it, but I got some work to do."

Vrabel, in his first season leading the Patriots, seemed pleased by Diggs' rehab so far and his level of engagement.

"He's trying to figure out where everything is and what his role is and making sure that as we add those situations – the third down, the no-huddle and red zone – that he's staying up on it, working hard in his rehab," he said. "Certain drills he can be out there, and there's certain drills that he won't be, but I think he's engaged, and I like his energy."

Diggs recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. He appeared in eight games during his lone season with the Houston Texans and finished the 2024 campaign with 496 yards in eight games.

