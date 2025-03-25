Patriots agree to sign star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to $69 million deal: reports

The New England Patriots have agreed to sign Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract, according to multiple reports. The deal reportedly guarantees Diggs $26 million.

Diggs, 31, is coming off a season cut short by an ACL tear in Week 8.

The injury ended Diggs' first and only season with the Houston Texans, and he finished with 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns, all career lows.

Diggs arrived in Houston from the Buffalo Bills via trade after four productive seasons with Josh Allen. As part of the trade, the Texans voided the final three years of Diggs' contract so he'd become a free agent after one year with the team.

Prior to 2024, Diggs had six straight seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards dating back to his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

As a seasoned veteran, Diggs will join an offense led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye and first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.