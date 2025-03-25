Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots agree to sign star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to $69 million deal: reports

Before 2024, Diggs had six straight seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The New England Patriots have agreed to sign Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract, according to multiple reports. The deal reportedly guarantees Diggs $26 million. 

Diggs, 31, is coming off a season cut short by an ACL tear in Week 8. 

The injury ended Diggs' first and only season with the Houston Texans, and he finished with 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns, all career lows. 

Stefon Diggs warming up

Stefon Diggs of the Houston Texans warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Oct. 20, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Diggs arrived in Houston from the Buffalo Bills via trade after four productive seasons with Josh Allen. As part of the trade, the Texans voided the final three years of Diggs' contract so he'd become a free agent after one year with the team.

Stefon Diggs at Hard Rock Stadium

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Prior to 2024, Diggs had six straight seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards dating back to his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Stefon Diggs vs Vikings

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Sept. 22, 2024. (Jeffrey Becker/Imagn Images)

As a seasoned veteran, Diggs will join an offense led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye and first-year head coach Mike Vrabel

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.