Stefon Diggs shows up at voluntary Patriots practice after viral boat video sparks controversy

Stefon Diggs, who landed a three-year contract with the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, arrived for an offseason workout with his new team this week.

While veteran players reporting for a voluntary practice is not unusual, Diggs' appearance drew considerable attention because videos recently surfaced on social media showing him passing what appeared to be a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat.

Diggs, 31, has attended multiple events this offseason with hip-hop star Cardi B, including the Met Gala and a Boston Celtics-New York Knicks playoff game.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award winner posted photos and videos to her Instagram featuring the four-time Pro Bowler, one of which was also taken on a boat.

PATRIOTS COACH ‘AWARE’ OF STEFON DIGGS VIDEO INVOLVING MYSTERIOUS PINK SUBSTANCE ON A BOAT

The post has gotten more than 4.4 million likes. Cardi B's Instagram account boasts roughly 163 million followers.

The Patriots have two remaining optional workouts Tuesday and Thursday as part of the spring organized team activity window allotted to each NFL team. Reporters will not have access to those sessions. The players have a mandatory three-day minicamp beginning June 9.

Diggs recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Diggs appeared in eight games during his lone season with the Houston Texans. and finished the 2204 campaign with 496 yards. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in October.

