New England Patriots

Patriots coach ‘aware’ of Stefon Diggs video involving mysterious pink substance on a boat

Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of a viral video circulating on social media that appeared to show wide receiver Stefon Diggs passing around a bag of an unidentified pink substance. 

Speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s practice, Vrabel was asked immediately about the video and whether the Patriots were looking into it. 

Stefon Diggs before game

Stefon Diggs of the Houston Texans on the sideline before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium Sept. 29, 2024, in Houston.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Vrabel confirmed that the team was "aware" of its existence but did not elaborate beyond that. He did say his expectation for all players was to make "great decisions" both on and off the field. 

"Well, it's something that we're aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We're hoping that, with our time here on the field today, that when we don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions.

"The message will be the same for all our players, that we're trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club."

Stefon Diggs press conference

New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs speaks during his introductory news conference March 28, 2025. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A video of Diggs began circulating on social media this week. In it, the star receiver is surrounded by women on a boat. During the video, Diggs held a bag that appeared to contain an unidentified pink substance. 

An NFL spokesperson declined Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason. He is rehabbing a torn ACL he sustained last season with the Houston Texans. He is not attending this week’s voluntary practices. 

"The timelines and the prognosis and everything, we're working hard to get him back and to be ready to go. When he's here, we'll coach him, and we'll have him ready to go," Vrabel said Wednesday. 

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B at an NBA game

Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B celebrate after Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden May 12, 2025, in New York City.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Diggs was recently linked to hip-hop star Cardi B. The pair were spotted courtside during an Eastern Conference second-round playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.