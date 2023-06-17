Patriots' Jack Jones arrested on gun charges at Boston airport

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, 25, was arrested Friday at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, on multiple gun-related charges, according to police.

Jones was planning to travel from Boston to Arizona when he was apprehended at a Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint, Massachusetts State Police said, according to WCVB. He now faces multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card.

A TSA spokesperson told WCVB that agents found two loaded guns and ammunition in a passenger's carry-on luggage with a ticket to Los Angeles International Airport. The incident occurred at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said they were called to the TSA security checkpoint in Terminal B after the TSA discovered the firearms and ammunition.

JULIAN EDELMAN ADMITS HE SNEAKILY TRIED ON JERRY RICE'S SUPER BOWL RINGS WHILE DATING RICE'S DAUGHTER

Jones,who is entering his second year in the NFL, was booked at the State Police Logan Airport Barracks on $50,000 bail, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court next week.

The Patriots said in a statement that the franchise has been made aware of the incident.

"We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time," the statement said.

TOM BRADY WOULDN'T ‘CHOOSE’ FOOTBALL FOR SON DUE TO ‘CRAZY EXPECTATIONS’

According to the TSA, firearms can only be taken on a commercial aircraft if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition, firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines also must be checked and cannot be transported in carry-on baggage.

The TSA said Jones' two guns brought the total number of firearms discovered by the agency in carry-on luggage at Boston's Logan Airport in 2023 up to 10.

"More than 2,900 firearms have been discovered by TSA officers nationwide so far this year," the TSA said. "More than 92% of those have been loaded."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The recommended civil penalty for bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint can reach up to a statutory maximum of more than $14,950 per violation.