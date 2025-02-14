Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' grandfather dies days after Chiefs' Super Bowl heartbreak

Randi Mahomes announced last month that her father was in hospice care

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The grandfather of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has died just weeks after being put in hospice care, the NFL star’s mother confirmed Friday. 

Randi Mahomes shared a post on Instagram announcing the passing of her father, Randy. 

Randi Mahomes

Randi Mahomes shared a post on Instagram Friday announcing the passing of her father, Randy.  (randimahomes/ Instagram)

"Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven," the caption read.

"I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23." 

The heartbreaking news for the Mahomes family comes just days after the Chiefs suffered a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. 

Patrick Mahomes stunned

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) walk off the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

PATRICK MAHOMES' GRANDFATHER REPORTEDLY 'HANGING ON' IN HOSPICE CARE TO WATCH GRANDSON PLAY IN SUPER BOWL LIX

Randi previously shared to her Instagram Stories last month that she was "lost for words" after her father had been placed on hospice care for an undisclosed reason. 

At the NFL Honors last week, Randi told People that she believed her father was "hanging on" to hopefully see his grandson make NFL history by winning three straight Super Bowls. 

Randi Mahomes in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Feb. 15, 2023. (Denny Medley-USA Today Sports)

"I know that it has meant a lot to him," she said. "And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play."

