Patrick Mahomes' grandfather dies days after Chiefs' Super Bowl heartbreak

The grandfather of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has died just weeks after being put in hospice care, the NFL star’s mother confirmed Friday.

Randi Mahomes shared a post on Instagram announcing the passing of her father, Randy.

"Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven," the caption read.

"I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23."

The heartbreaking news for the Mahomes family comes just days after the Chiefs suffered a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Randi previously shared to her Instagram Stories last month that she was "lost for words" after her father had been placed on hospice care for an undisclosed reason.

At the NFL Honors last week, Randi told People that she believed her father was "hanging on" to hopefully see his grandson make NFL history by winning three straight Super Bowls.

"I know that it has meant a lot to him," she said. "And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play."