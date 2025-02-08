Patrick Mahomes' grandfather reportedly 'hanging on' in hospice care to watch grandson play in Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes will look to become the first quarterback in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls Sunday, and he is also looking to give at least one more gift to his grandfather Randy, who is in hospice care.

Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, shared the news that Patrick's grandfather was in hospice care Jan. 24, just a day before the quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC championship win over the Buffalo Bills.

Now, Randi said her father is "hanging on," hoping to see Mahomes lead the Chiefs to one more victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl, according to People.

"I know that it has meant a lot to him," Randi said. "And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play.

"I mean, he must be such a proud grandpa, so proud. And my mom was very proud, and his other grandparents [were too]."

Randi added that one thing her father still remembers is the date and time of the Super Bowl.

Randi announced her father was in the hospital in mid-September.

"Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well His name is Randy," she wrote on X Sept. 14. A few days later, her post on Instagram said, "This is how I fight my battles. If you are seeing this, take a moment, and PRAY for my dad now."

Patrick Mahomes will have that as motivation as he looks to make history for his team and family Sunday.

Mahomes' opponent, the Eagles, will also have some motivation.

After a medical plane crashed on a street near the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia Jan. 31, the Eagles are now playing to honor one of their young fans.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown told reporters Wednesday he and his teammates are playing for Trey Howard, a fourth grader who suffered a brain injury while using his body to shield his sister from the plane crash.

"He’s a hero," the Eagles wide receiver said Wednesday. "Stepping in to save his sister. You can tell he has great parents. He was raised right. For him to wake up and say, ‘Did I miss it?’ It’s crazy. Something of that magnitude takes place, and he’s worried about a football game. Of course, we want to do it for him."

On top of that, both teams will also have the honor of playing in the first Super Bowl attended by a sitting president. President Trump will be in New Orleans for the game Sunday.

Mahomes gave his thoughts on Trump attending the game to reporters Wednesday.

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," Mahomes said. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

It will also mean a lot to Mahomes' mother, who announced her endorsement for Trump a day before the election in a video message to OutKick at the Chiefs' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nov. 4.

Randi told Fox News Digital she is excited for her son to play as Trump watches Sunday.

"I think for a president of our country, of the United States, I think it’s amazing," she said. "I think whoever the president is, to support the teams, to support America’s best sport. … I think it’s really neat for a president to be able to support it. You know what, let’s do it."

FOX's coverage of the Super Bowl begins at 1 p.m. ET Sunday with the game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET.