Kansas City Chiefs

Pat McAfee calls Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends 'bums' in praise of Travis Kelce after concert appearance

McAfee wrote on X, 'A football man proving to the world that chivalry is not dead'

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 24

Pat McAfee had nothing but praise for Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs star took the stage in London during Taylor Swift’s concert.

Kelce stepped into the spotlight as part of a sketch for Swift’s rendition of "The Smallest Man Whoever Lived." Dressed to the nines, Kelce carried her to the couch, then played along with the dancers as she changed ensembles, urging her to perform.

Pat McAfee on the sideline

Pat McAfee reacts in the first half between the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 8, 2024 in Houston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-ESPN host, offered his praise on X and ripped Swift’s ex-boyfriends.

"Once again…I can’t help but feel a phenomenal sense of pride," he wrote. "None of the other bums Taylor has been with would ever be this prepared and poised in front of 90,000 people while wearing that costume.

Travis Kelce performs with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce, right, during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2024 in London. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"A football man proving to the world that chivalry is not dead.. and you’re allowed to be pumped to support your partner."

Kelce and Swift debuted as a couple back in September when she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears. Since then, she has appeared at several games in Kansas City and on the road to support her man.

The two became America’s sweethearts as they celebrated the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl championship together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hugging after the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become America's sweethearts over the last 10 months. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Since then, Kelce has been supporting Swift on her "Eras Tour" abroad and is seen routinely dancing to her songs. That is indeed her man.

