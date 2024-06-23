Cowboys' Micah Parsons offers refreshing take on criticism

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has been one of the most dynamic pass-rushers in the NFL since he was taken in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Parsons was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and has already earned three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods in those first three seasons. And yet, the Cowboys only have one playoff win to show for it. He only has one sack in those four playoff games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As his play has taken off, Parsons has been the subject of much criticism – especially when it comes to the remarks he’s made on his podcast and social media beefs. Parsons revealed how he’s handling the criticism while at a youth football camp in Texas on Friday.

"The criticism is a privilege because sometimes a great standard is not good enough for those who are greater," Parsons said, via The Dallas Morning-News. "When people want things, you have to answer the call. It is not a negative thing. It is the most positive thing people can say to me because it pushes me and challenges me to be better.

NFL LEGEND GIVES TOM BRADY CRUCIAL BROADCASTING ADVICE AHEAD OF FIRST SEASON IN THE BOOTH

"It is a great privilege for someone to say, ‘Hey, you are great, but you can be greater.’"

Parsons has 213 total tackles and 40.5 sacks in 50 career games. He can only take the defense and the team so far.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas has been on top of the NFC East in two of the last three seasons, producing 12 wins in the same span. The lone playoff win has Cowboys fans peeved and hungry for more.