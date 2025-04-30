Paige Spiranac reveals which PGA star she used to have a 'crush' on, discusses other celebrity dating rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Xander Schauffele apparently had a chance with Paige Spiranac, but he opted to go a different route.

The two-time major champion attended San Diego State University, where he met his wife, Maya.

Spiranac also attended the university with them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Spiranac is a former pro turned influencer and analyst for the game, and, apparently, she wanted a shot with the reigning PGA and Open champion.

"I did go to school at SDSU with Xander Schauffele. And another fun fact is I had a crush on him, and he wanted nothing to do with me," Spiranac said on "The SPINvitational."

"He met his wife Maya at SDSU, so it was meant to be. Didn’t work out for me in that way."

Spiranac was married to athletic trainer Steven Tinoco in 2018, but they were "no longer married" as of 2022. She is one of the top influencers in sports on social media, building a following of more than 4 million on Instagram and another 1.6 million on TikTok.

She's had plenty of collaborations due to her massive following, including a recent one with Bryson DeChambeau, which sparked dating rumors.

"I’ve had pro athletes or famous people slide in my DMs. I’ve never dated anyone famous," she said. "It’s funny because I’ll see all these headlines. There was one where I shot content with Bryson, and then a headline said I was dating him."

Spiranac also said she heard rumors she was dating Tom Brady, "which was so crazy."

"It’s like any time I shoot content with a male celebrity, that’s the headline or all of the comments, which can be really difficult for my job where I work in a male-dominated industry. … It’s really frustrating because I’ve never dated anyone famous ever, not even close," Spiranac, who's discussed other vile rumors about herself, added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schauffele earned both of his first majors last year, becoming the first player since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win two majors in the same year. He has finished inside the top eight in each of his last five majors and has finished tied for second in each of the last two Players Championships.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.