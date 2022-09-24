Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers show support for star offensive lineman set to make season debut

David Bakhtiari has had three knee surgeries since he tore his ACL in December 2020

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Green Bay Packers are set to get a huge boost to their offensive line on Sunday.

First-team All Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will make his season debut this weekend against the Buccaneers in Tampa.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) plays during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 29. 2020, against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wis.  (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

In honor of his return, several members of the Packers donned Bakhtiari t-shirts entering their plane for Tampa.

Bakhtiari has had lingering knee issues since he tore his ACL in a practice leading up to Week 17 in 2020. He played in just one regular season game - the Packers' final one - last year. He did not play in the NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bakhtiari signed a four-year deal worth $105.5 million in November 2020 shortly before he was named to the All-Pro first team for the second time in his career, making him the richest offensive lineman in NFL history.

Nov 1, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (69) walks the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Packer 29-10. ( Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport)

BRONCOS HEAD COACH NATHANIEL HACKETT HIRES ASSISTANT TO HELP WITH GAMEDAY DECISIONS: REPORT

The 30-year-old (he turns 31 on Friday) was drafted by the Packers out of the University of Colorado in the fourth round. He signed a four-year extension just after Week 1 of the 2016 season, his first extension with the team.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 22-21.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 22-21. (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Bakhtiari has undergone three surgeries on his knee, the final one coming before OTAs this offseason. It's been a long road, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. now have as much help as they can ask for.  