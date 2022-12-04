Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears

Packers were struggling offensively against Bears, a team Rodgers normally has success against

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is struggling to put up points against a team he has generally dominated throughout his Hall of Fame career: the Chicago Bears. 

That frustration seems to be spilling over to his sideline, too. 

The Packers put up just 10 points in the first half and Rodgers was not pleased how the offense was playing. And when they got their first possession in the second half, A.J. Dillon seemed to rush for a first down but referees called him short of the line. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at Soldier Field on Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at Soldier Field on Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It seemed everyone on the offense believed Dillon got past the sticks — everyone but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur never threw the challenge flag and Rodgers appeared to have his arms out, yelling at his sideline for the coach to throw the flag.

The ensuing play was a deep ball to wide receiver Allen Lazard that went incomplete and the Packers ended up punting the ball. 

The Packers, though, remain in the game as Rodgers found some success thanks to a 21-yard touchdown run from Dillon that made it a 19-17 game as the fourth quarter got underway. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There were questions surrounding Rodgers’ availability for this week after he left last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles when he sustained a rib injury. 

Reporters questioned whether Rodgers should stop playing for the rest of the season, as the Packers have little playoff hopes left.

Rodgers countered by saying Green Bay is mathematically still in the mix and wants to help his team. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers passes the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers passes the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

After further testing showed that Rodgers didn’t have a serious injury, he started this contest against Chicago, who also got back Justin Fields under center.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

