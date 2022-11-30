Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Ex-Packers star AJ Hawk doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers is done with football just yet

The Packers owe Rodgers $59.465 million for the 2023 season

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited Sunday night's game against the Eagles with a rib injury. Former first-round draft pick Jordan Love replaced Rodgers under center late in the third quarter.

The fate of Rodgers' career became a huge taking over the summer. Speculation flew about whether the reigning league MVP would return to Green Bay, depart for another NFL team, or possibly retire.

Last week, Rodgers revealed he’s been playing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand since Week 5. The injury sparked discussions on whether Rodgers would now consider walking away from the game. 

A.J. Hawk #50 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sideline against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on Feb. 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won 31-25.

A.J. Hawk #50 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sideline against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on Feb. 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won 31-25. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of Rodgers' former teammates, A.J. Hawk, decided to weigh in on how much longer he believes the signal caller will play in the NFL.

"I don't see him leaving football after this... I just don't see it happening like this," Hawk said on Tuesday.

Rodgers spoke with Hawk during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." The quarterback said he expects to play this coming weekend against the Chicago Bears. He also mentioned that he received "good news" on his rib scans.

Rodgers detailed the rib injury, saying he was in "considerable pain" before he went to the locker room on Sunday night.

Jamari Lattimore #57 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his interception with A.J. Hawk #50 during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2, 2014 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Vikings 42-10.

Jamari Lattimore #57 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his interception with A.J. Hawk #50 during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2, 2014 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Vikings 42-10. (John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

After the game, Rodgers noted that he had trouble breathing and rotating his upper body. He also expressed concern that he may have punctured a lung.

Rodgers' current contract with the Packers runs through the 2026 season.

The Packers quarterback turns 39 on Friday and will earn an average of $50 million per year over the first three years of the contract. The contract does designate the final two years as placeholder seasons, giving Green Bay a potential out.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12), Robert Tonyan (85) and Aaron Jones (33) walk off the field after Rodgers fumbled the ball while being sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12), Robert Tonyan (85) and Aaron Jones (33) walk off the field after Rodgers fumbled the ball while being sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Packers are 4-8 on the season, and have lost seven of their past eight games. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

