Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Olympic ski jumpers slam officials after 5 female skiers get disqualified over outfits: 'I have no words'

The suits were reportedly deemed too loose which seemingly gives the skiers an advantage on their jumps

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Slovenia’s win in the Olympic debut of the mixed team ski jumping event on Monday was overshadowed by a number of disqualifications over suit violations that led several outraged athletes and coaches to slam the sport’s governing body. 

Five female ski jumpers, from Germany, Austria, Norway, and Japan, were all disqualified from the competition after officials said their ski suits did not comply with the International Ski Federation’s (FIS) rules.  

LIVE UPDATES: BEIJING OLYMPICS

According to Yahoo Sports, the suits were deemed too loose which seemingly gives the skiers an advantage on their jumps.

German head of Nordic events Horst Huttel, whose team was the favorite heading into the event, said, via Reuters, that the situation was "outrageous." 

Katharina Althaus of Germany competes during Ski Jumping Mixed Team 1st Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. 

Katharina Althaus of Germany competes during Ski Jumping Mixed Team 1st Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2022.  (Photo by Mu Yu/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"This is a parody, but I am not laughing ... It is outrageous that this happens with the four biggest ski-jump nations."

Germany's silver medalist Katharina Althaus was one of the disqualified skiers. She slammed the FIS for what she said "destroyed" the sport. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I have no words for the decisions that were made today," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "Our sport has been damaged by it … Athletes and their dreams were destroyed. I’m sorry but I have NEVER in 11 years!!! [been] disqualified." 

"I’m so disappointed and angry. We really did everything to be here and did all our best … I’m devastated and can’t comprehend it," she continued. 

Sara Takanashi of Team Japan shows dejection after being disqualified after jumping in Mixed Team Ski Jumping Final Round at National Ski Jumping Centre on February 07, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China 

Sara Takanashi of Team Japan shows dejection after being disqualified after jumping in Mixed Team Ski Jumping Final Round at National Ski Jumping Centre on February 07, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China  (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Norway’s Silje Opseth and Anna Odine Stroem, Japan's Sara Takanashi and Austrian Daniela Iraschko-Stolz were also among the skiers dismissed for suit infractions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think they checked it in a new way today compared to what they had done previously, I think it's very strange that they would suddenly change how they do it in the middle of a tournament," Opseth said. 

Silje Opseth of Norway competes during Ski Jumping Mixed Team Final Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. 

Silje Opseth of Norway competes during Ski Jumping Mixed Team Final Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2022.  (Photo by Jiang Kehong/Xinhua via Getty Images))

"I don't know what to say. I'm really just shaken. I'm sorry that I was disqualified today."

Slovenia took home the gold with a score of 1,000.5 points, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee and Canada.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com