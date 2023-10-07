Olympic gold medal gymnast details battle with 'severe insomnia,' other 'wacko health issues'

McKayla Maroney was on top of the world when she won a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. But she just went through a summer of hell.

Maroney, 27, posted on Instagram earlier this week for the first time since December a collection of photos she called a "trauma dump."

"Hey girl. It’s been forever. Hopefully you had a hot girl summer because I definitely did not. I had a summer of severe insomnia," Maroney wrote in her caption.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maroney said she "slept a total of 10 days out of 3 months."

"I’d like to say it was a nightmare, but you have to sleep to have nightmares," she added.

Maroney went to "tons of doctors" to find the root of the problem, and she eventually found out she has "histamine intolerance."

Since her diagnosis, she has cut out foods with histamine, and "I’ve started to sleep again."

AMERICAN SIMONE BILES BECOMES MOST DECORATED GYMNAST OF ALL TIME: 'IT WAS EMOTIONAL'

"PRAISE GOD. Someone give me a round of applause, because I barely survived this one. I still need to figure out what’s causing the histamine intolerance but this is a good start for me," she wrote.

"I still feel kind of embarrassed about all my wacko health issues and food sensitivities. I hate how high maintenance they’ve made me when I just want to be normal — but it is what it is. I’m just gonna share about it, and hopefully help someone!!"

The photos include bloodwork, a "food sensitivities test," a self-recorded video of her crying and another video of her "insomnia tips."

Maroney is almost as famous for her notorious "not impressed" meme as her gold medal, which she won with the United States in team competition. The meme surfaced when she was photographed shortly after being given a silver medal in those same Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maroney was also one of hundreds of gymnasts to testify against Larry Nassar, who was jailed in 2018.