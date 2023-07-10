Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in altercation at federal prison: report

Nassar was said to be in stable condition following the incident, according to the AP

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
FBI will pay for its ‘egregious’ failures during Larry Nassar investigation: Attorney Video

FBI will pay for its ‘egregious’ failures during Larry Nassar investigation: Attorney

Attorney Jane Reilley and former USA gymnastics team member Maggie Nichols detail the $1 billion lawsuit over the botched Larry Nassar case on ‘Cavuto: Live.’ 

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former sports doctor who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was reportedly stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a Florida federal prison.

The attack occurred Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Wildwood and Nassar was in stable condition, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. One person told the AP that Nassar had been stabbed in the back and the chest.

Officials at United States Penitentiary Coleman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Former team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges

Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 5, 2018. (Reuters)

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

During victim impact statements in 2019, several athletes testified that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse, they had told coaches and trainers and other adults what was occurring but it went unreported.

Nassar is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

More than 150 victims spoke or submitted statements during the seven-day hearing, including Simone Biles. The women south more than $1 billion from the federal government over the FBI’s failure to stop Nassar when agents became aware of the allegations against him in 2015.

Nassar in Michigan

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

A final appeal from Nassar was rejected by the Michigan Supreme Court last month. Attorneys for Nassar said he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing based on the judge who called him a "monster" among other remarks.

"I just signed your death warrant," Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence.

While the Michigan Supreme Court said it had "concerns" over the judge’s conduct, officials noted Aquilina stuck to the sentencing agreement worked out by the lawyers on the case.

Simone Biles Congress

Simone Biles is suing the FBi after their alleged mishandling of the case against Nassar.  (AP Newsroom)

"We decline to expend additional judicial resources and further subject the victims in this case to additional trauma where the questions at hand present nothing more than an academic exercise," the court said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.