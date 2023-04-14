LSU alum Lolo Jones calls out Shaq over his Angel Reese 'GOAT' comment, claims LSU is a track school

Olympic hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones issued a strong-worded rebuttal to legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal's declaration that women's basketball star Angel Reese was the "probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports."

"Shaq knew what he was doing," Jones told TMZ. "Shaq's just bored."

O'Neal lauded Reese during a recent episode of his "Big Podcast." Jones even suggested that O'Neal was "high" from the painkillers she claimed he was taking due to his recent surgery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He's coming off hip surgery. He's chilling at home. I think Shaq, honestly, is high on some pain medicines. The list is so big with LSU," she said.

SHAQ RIPS KEITH OLBERMANN OVER ANGEL REESE TWEET: 'SHUT YOUR DUMB A-- UP'

O'Neal and Jones were both standout athletes during their respective tenures at LSU.

O'Neal was a consensus first-team selection twice and was a two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He also led the NCAA in blocks in 1991.

Jones won three NCAA titles during her collegiate career.

Jones added that she believed O'Neal made his comments about Reese because it creates good "water cooler talk."

"So, for Shaq to have the audacity to say 'she's the best ever,'" she continued, "I'm like, 'Bro, chill on the pain meds,' because that list is arduous. So long."

Jones insisted that she was not attempting to minimize Reese's achievements.

"We’re not hating on Angel. We love to see it. She’s cooking. Let her keep cooking. But I’m telling you, LSU track and field is the powerhouse for that university," she said.

Jones did admit that she does not personally deserve the LSU 'GOAT' title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, she named several Olympians who attended the school in an effort to counter O'Neal's claim. She also mentioned baseball athletes who played for the Tigers.