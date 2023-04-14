Expand / Collapse search
LSU alum Lolo Jones calls out Shaq over his Angel Reese 'GOAT' comment, claims LSU is a track school

O'Neal recently stated that Reese was LSU's 'greatest athlete'

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Olympic hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones issued a strong-worded rebuttal to legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal's declaration that women's basketball star Angel Reese was the "probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports."

"Shaq knew what he was doing," Jones told TMZ. "Shaq's just bored."

O'Neal lauded Reese during a recent episode of his "Big Podcast." Jones even suggested that O'Neal was "high" from the painkillers she claimed he was taking due to his recent surgery.

Lolo Jones looks on during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Jan. 25, 2020. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Lolo Jones looks on during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Jan. 25, 2020. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"He's coming off hip surgery. He's chilling at home. I think Shaq, honestly, is high on some pain medicines. The list is so big with LSU," she said.

O'Neal and Jones were both standout athletes during their respective tenures at LSU. 

O'Neal was a consensus first-team selection twice and was a two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He also led the NCAA in blocks in 1991. 

Jones won three NCAA titles during her collegiate career.

Jones added that she believed O'Neal made his comments about Reese because it creates good "water cooler talk."

"So, for Shaq to have the audacity to say 'she's the best ever,'" she continued, "I'm like, 'Bro, chill on the pain meds,' because that list is arduous. So long."

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal attends the unveiling of the Shaq Courts at the Doolittle Complex donated by Icy Hot and the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in partnership with the city of Las Vegas on Oct. 23, 2021. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Icy Hot)

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal attends the unveiling of the Shaq Courts at the Doolittle Complex donated by Icy Hot and the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in partnership with the city of Las Vegas on Oct. 23, 2021. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Icy Hot)

Jones insisted that she was not attempting to minimize Reese's achievements.

"We’re not hating on Angel. We love to see it. She’s cooking. Let her keep cooking. But I’m telling you, LSU track and field is the powerhouse for that university," she said.

Lolo Jones looks on after competing in the Women's 60m Hurdles during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Feb. 4, 2023. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Lolo Jones looks on after competing in the Women’s 60m Hurdles during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Feb. 4, 2023. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jones did admit that she does not personally deserve the LSU 'GOAT' title.

Instead, she named several Olympians who attended the school in an effort to counter O'Neal's claim. She also mentioned baseball athletes who played for the Tigers.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.