NBA
Shaq rips Keith Olbermann over Angel Reese tweet: 'Shut your dumb a-- up'

Reese was named the Most Oustanding Player of the tournament

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal took aim at former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann on social media Sunday night after the political commentator called LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese a "f---ing idiot" for taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the NCAA women’s national championship game. 

Olbermann fired off the controversial tweet about Reese after she mimicked Clark’s "you can’t see me" gesture, which the Hawkeye’s star previously did in Iowa’s Final Four round victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. 

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Reese also motioned to her ring finger, symbolizing the championship LSU would soon claim. 

The highly debated moment drew ire from both sides with some calling it poor sportsmanship and others defending trash talking as a part of the game. 

But Olbermann’s choice of words drew ire from the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who didn’t hold back on Twitter. 

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas.

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"Shut your dumb a-- up, leave Angel Reese alone," Shaq said in a tweet. 

Olberman later issued an apology, claiming that his remark was "uninformed." He went on to say that both Reese and Clark were "wrong." 

Shaq also took aim at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy who tweeted out "Classless piece of s---," when addressing Reese’s taunt. 

After the 102-85 victory, Reese defended herself saying she didn’t appreciate Clark’s "disrespect" in Iowa’s win over South Carolina. 

She also called out the critics during her post-game presser, noting that she received criticism that others didn’t because she didn’t "fit the narrative."

Shaq attends Michelob Ultra &amp; Netflix "Full Swing" Premiere &amp; Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Shaq attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix "Full Swing" Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)

"All year, I was critiqued about who I was. The narrative — I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box you all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. You told me that all year," Reese said.

"But when other people do it — you all don’t say nothing. So, this is for the girls that look like me. That’s going to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you, and that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me. Twitter is going to go in a rage every time. And, I mean, I’m happy. I feel like I helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited. I’m looking forward to celebrating and then next season."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.