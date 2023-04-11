Expand / Collapse search
Shaq says Angel Reese is best athlete to come out of LSU: 'She delivered'

Joe Burrow, Pete Maravich and Sylvia Fowles are just some who competed for LSU

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Angel Reese arrived at LSU from Maryland and helped guide the Tigers to the program’s first women’s basketball championship with a win over Iowa earlier this month.

And Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who starred at LSU before turning pro, believes Reese is the best athlete to come out of the university.

Angel Reese (10) of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts in front of Caitlin Clark (22) of the Iowa Hawkeyes near the end of the 2023 NCAA championship game at American Airlines Center April 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

Angel Reese (10) of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts in front of Caitlin Clark (22) of the Iowa Hawkeyes near the end of the 2023 NCAA championship game at American Airlines Center April 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Man and female," O’Neal said on the latest episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

"Because, guess what? She delivered. She delivered that package. See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package. So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around — men and women — but she’s probably the greatest athlete.

LSU's Angel Reese reacts after the NCAA women's championship game against Iowa April 2, 2023, in Dallas. 

LSU's Angel Reese reacts after the NCAA women's championship game against Iowa April 2, 2023, in Dallas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes. I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU."

Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. She finished the 2022-23 season averaging 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Shaquille O'Neal, center for the Louisiana State University Fighting Tigers.

Shaquille O'Neal, center for the Louisiana State University Fighting Tigers. (Allsport/Getty Images)

By O’Neal's thinking, Reese would be better on his list than Pete Maravich, Joe Burrow, Billy Cannon, Sylvia Fowles, Lolo Jones and others.