Shaq says Angel Reese is best athlete to come out of LSU: 'She delivered'

Angel Reese arrived at LSU from Maryland and helped guide the Tigers to the program’s first women’s basketball championship with a win over Iowa earlier this month.

And Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who starred at LSU before turning pro, believes Reese is the best athlete to come out of the university.

"She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Man and female," O’Neal said on the latest episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

"Because, guess what? She delivered. She delivered that package. See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package. So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around — men and women — but she’s probably the greatest athlete.

"Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes. I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU."

Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. She finished the 2022-23 season averaging 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

By O’Neal's thinking, Reese would be better on his list than Pete Maravich, Joe Burrow, Billy Cannon, Sylvia Fowles, Lolo Jones and others.