Shaq puts 'old dudes' on notice as he returns to the gym following hip replacement surgery

Shaquille O’Neal is on the road to recovery after he underwent hip replacement surgery earlier this month.

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted a video of himself getting back into the gym and walking with the help of a crutch after undergoing the operation. O’Neal started to work out on a machine as he looked to get back to 100%.

"bout to get my game back alll you old dudes that hoop in @24hrfitness @lafitness @lifetimefitness i’m coming for yall," he captioned the video.

On March 19, O’Neal posted a photo of himself on social media from a hospital bed which sparked concern about the big man’s health. He later tweeted he needed a hip replacement and thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

The four-time NBA champion is only 51 years old, and while it appeared he has slimmed down from his playing days, his hip took a little bit too much wear and tear. At his peak, the NBA center was 325 pounds standing at 7-foot-1. He told Logan Paul last year he ballooned up to 401 pounds.

In December, O’Neal spoke about losing weight in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

"A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work," he said at the time. "He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that, [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’

"Once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped. It’s all about eating right."