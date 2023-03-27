Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

Shaq puts 'old dudes' on notice as he returns to the gym following hip replacement surgery

Shaq sparked concern last week due to his hospital bed photo

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shaquille O’Neal is on the road to recovery after he underwent hip replacement surgery earlier this month.

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted a video of himself getting back into the gym and walking with the help of a crutch after undergoing the operation. O’Neal started to work out on a machine as he looked to get back to 100%.

Shaquille O'Neal attends Michelob Ultra &amp; Netflix "Full Swing" Premiere &amp; Super Bowl After Party on Feb. 11, 2023 in Phoenix.

Shaquille O'Neal attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix "Full Swing" Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on Feb. 11, 2023 in Phoenix. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)

"bout to get my game back alll you old dudes that hoop in @24hrfitness @lafitness @lifetimefitness i’m coming for yall," he captioned the video.

On March 19, O’Neal posted a photo of himself on social media from a hospital bed which sparked concern about the big man’s health. He later tweeted he needed a hip replacement and thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar, left, Shaquille O'Neal and Julius Erving (not pictured) pose for a photo during the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Feb. 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar, left, Shaquille O'Neal and Julius Erving (not pictured) pose for a photo during the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Feb. 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The four-time NBA champion is only 51 years old, and while it appeared he has slimmed down from his playing days, his hip took a little bit too much wear and tear. At his peak, the NBA center was 325 pounds standing at 7-foot-1. He told Logan Paul last year he ballooned up to 401 pounds.

In December, O’Neal spoke about losing weight in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

"A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work," he said at the time. "He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that, [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’

Shaquille O'Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs during Late Night at the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, Oct. 14, 2022.

Shaquille O'Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs during Late Night at the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, Oct. 14, 2022. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

"Once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped. It’s all about eating right."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.