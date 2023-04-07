Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Tigers star Angel Reese to visit White House with LSU: 'I'm a team player'

LSU won the first basketball championship in school history on Sunday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Most Outstanding Player of the women’s NCAA Tournament will visit the White House after all, days after saying she would visit former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama instead. 

LSU star Angel Reese said Friday she would visit the White House with her national championship-winning team while appearing on "Sportscenter."

LSU forward Angel Reese waves to fans as the women's NCAA college national champion basketball team paraded across campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

LSU forward Angel Reese waves to fans as the women's NCAA college national champion basketball team paraded across campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Hilary Scheinuk/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

"In the beginning we were hurt – it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything," Reese said Friday, per ESPN. "You don't get that experience (to go to the White House) ever ... and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that so I'm going to do what's best for the team and we've decided we're gonna go.

"I'm a team player. I'm gonna do what's best for the team ... I'm the captain."

LSU spokesperson Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intention to visit the White House on Thursday, though a date has not been set for the visit. 

LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center.

LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Following LSU’s win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game, first lady Jill Biden suggested both teams could be invited to the White House.

"I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do," Biden said in Denver on Monday via ESPN. "So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

Vanessa Valdivia, the first lady’s press secretary, clarified her remarks on Tuesday, saying the first lady "intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes."

Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas.

Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Despite the clarification, Reese said the team would visit the Obamas instead.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, I don't accept the apology because of, you said what you said. ... I said what I said. And like, you can't go back on certain things that you say," Reese said Tuesday on the "Paper Route" podcast. "I mean, you, like, felt like they should've came because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas, we'll see Michelle, we'll see Barack."

Women’s college basketball has been in the spotlight all week, with the national championship game being the most-viewed women’s college basketball game on record, with 9.9 million viewers tuning in, according to ESPN. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.