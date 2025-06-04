Olympian Ilona Maher reveals personal detail about fashion show appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ilona Maher helped the United States Olympic women’s rugby sevens team to a bronze medal finish during the 2024 Paris Games and raised her profile with hilarious and heartfelt social media posts.

Maher became a fan favorite during the Olympics and her increased celebrity led her to shine as a Sports Ilustrated Swimsuit model. She was in Miami Beach over the weekend walking down the aisle in a reddish-orange bikini and a turquoise one-piece that flashed her arms.

"Men think they are tough but they'll never do Miami Swim Week wearing only bikinis while on their period like I did," she revealed in an Instagram reel on Tuesday.

She captioned the post, "I applaud myself."

The Americans defeated Australia 14-12 to win the bronze medal in the event. New Zealand won gold and Canada finished with silver.

Maher played in six matches, finishing with 15 points and three tries.

She was not the only athlete to walk down the runway for the fashion show.

Former LSU Tigers gymnast, Olivia Dunne, was also at the event as one of the cover models for the swimsuit edition of the magazine.

She stunned the crowd when she performed a split at the end of her routine.

"I got triple dog dared," Dunne wrote on X afterward.