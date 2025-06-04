Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympian Ilona Maher reveals personal detail about fashion show appearance

Maher and Team USA won a bronze medal at the Olympics

Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Ilona Maher helped the United States Olympic women’s rugby sevens team to a bronze medal finish during the 2024 Paris Games and raised her profile with hilarious and heartfelt social media posts.

Maher became a fan favorite during the Olympics and her increased celebrity led her to shine as a Sports Ilustrated Swimsuit model. She was in Miami Beach over the weekend walking down the aisle in a reddish-orange bikini and a turquoise one-piece that flashed her arms.

Ilona Maher walks down the runway

Ilona Maher walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

"Men think they are tough but they'll never do Miami Swim Week wearing only bikinis while on their period like I did," she revealed in an Instagram reel on Tuesday.

She captioned the post, "I applaud myself."

The Americans defeated Australia 14-12 to win the bronze medal in the event. New Zealand won gold and Canada finished with silver.

Ilona Maher arms raised

Ilona Maher #2 of Team United States celebrates following victory during the Women's Rugby Sevens Bronze medal match between Team United States and Team Australia on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Jul. 30, 2024, in Paris, France.  (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Maher played in six matches, finishing with 15 points and three tries.

She was not the only athlete to walk down the runway for the fashion show.

Former LSU Tigers gymnast, Olivia Dunne, was also at the event as one of the cover models for the swimsuit edition of the magazine.

She stunned the crowd when she performed a split at the end of her routine.

Olivia Dunne split

Olivia Dunne does a split on the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida.  (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

"I got triple dog dared," Dunne wrote on X afterward.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.