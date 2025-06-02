Olivia Dunne posts 5-word reaction as fashion show stunt goes viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne posted about her viral moment during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion Show on Sunday.

"I got triple dog dared," Dunne wrote on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The national champion pulled off a move only she could do during the show. She strutted down the walkway in a black and white polka-dot bathing suit that featured red bows in the front and down toward her hips. As she reached the end of the aisle, she dropped down in a split.

Dunne smiled as she received some applause from the crowd that packed the show. As she walked back up the runway, she touched hips with musician Xandra Pohl. Dunne also wore a bikini in a separate instance down the runway. She wore a cropped shirt that read, "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit."

FORMER LSU GYMNAST OLIVIA DUNNE IN TEARS OVER STALKING FEARS: 'I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO'

The former LSU Tigers gymnast was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model last month as she ended her collegiate career. She was one of four cover models, along with Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek and Jordan Chiles.

Dunne was in the spotlight for much of her collegiate career as she brought with her millions of social media followers. As she left college, Dunne boasted more than 8 million followers on TikTok and another 5.3 million on Instagram. She helped the Tigers to a national championship in 2024, but her final year with LSU was derailed because of an injury.

However, with her fame came some chaotic situations. Her overzealous fans created a security issue for the Tigers at one point during her collegiate career.

She also expressed fears she was being stalked at airports by men seeking her autograph.

"I fear that I’m being stalked, and I don’t know what to do. It’s gotten to the point that every single time I go to the airport there’s a group of at least 10 middle-aged men waiting for me, and they harass me," she explained in the video with over a million views.

"It's these men that want my autograph," she continued.

"They have a stack of like 40 pictures of me or my magazines, and they will run after me down the TSA pre-check line and yell at me if I don’t give them my autograph. It’s insane."

Dunne included a video from her most recent trip to the airport that left her in tears after she claimed they "circled me at the baggage claim and were like in my face."

"It’s something with the airline, and it's weird," she speculated before adding, "It needs to stop, because it's scary for girls. It’s weird."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dunne has been spotted cheering on her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, as the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher continues to make waves in the major leagues.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.