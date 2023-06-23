Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Olivia Dunne shares her 'red flags' in latest TikTok trend

Dunne was watching LSU baseball knock off Wake Forest Thursday night

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took part in the latest TikTok trend and showed her millions and millions of social media followers what her "red flags" are.

TikTok users can take part by using the red flags effect on their app to also see what their "red flags" are, which is a term to describe warnings or bad signals for prospective dates.

Olivia Dunne in New York City

Olivia Dunne attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Dunne joked that she did not even want to know what her red flags were, but just like everyone else – she had to find out. So, the flags turned over, and it revealed that her "red flags" were huge screen time, slow texter and shops a lot. She seemed to agree with the eerily accurate descriptions.

"Emphasis on the middle flag," she wrote in the caption of the clip.

Olivia Dunne points

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a match between the LSU Tigers and the West Virginia Mountaineers on March 10, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne vs Auburn

Olivia Dunne prior to a meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on Feb. 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Dunne was in Omaha again on Thursday night to cheer on the LSU baseball team as they looked to stave off elimination and advance to the College World Series final. 

Luckily, she was able to go home happy as Tommy White hit a walk-off home run to stun Wake Forest and advance to the final.

LSU will play Florida in the College World Series finals to play Florida. It will be an all-SEC rematch of the 2017 finals in which the Gators won their first national championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.