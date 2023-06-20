Olivia Dunne draws crowd while watching LSU at College World Series

Olivia Dunne was in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday to watch LSU baseball take on Wake Forest in the double-elimination round of the College World Series.

Dunne was spotted on the ESPN broadcast signing autographs for fans, and Hurrdat Sports digital director Ana Bellinghausen caught the crowd that lined up to get a glimpse of the superstar gymnast who helped the Tigers get to the NCAA Championships earlier this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She posted a photo from the ballpark on her Instagram Stories.

"Let’s geaux tigahs," she wrote.

LSU'S OLIVIA DUNNE WANTS TO WORK TOWARD 'EQUALITY FOR WOMEN IN ALL SPORTS'

The surrounding crowd was reminiscent of what she drew during the gymnastics season. The raucous fans that waited for were accused of being "so rude and disrespectful," which forced Dunne to come out and urge those fans to tone it down.

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," she tweeted back in January.

Since then, Dunne has been enjoying the offseason.

She was named to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and spent some her time in Italy.

Dunne is entering her senior season at LSU. She has garnered more than 7.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 4.1 million on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately, LSU baseball fell to Wake Forest 3-2.