Olivia Dunne draws crowd while watching LSU at College World Series

LSU baseball was taking on Wake Forest in the College World Series

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Olivia Dunne was in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday to watch LSU baseball take on Wake Forest in the double-elimination round of the College World Series.

Dunne was spotted on the ESPN broadcast signing autographs for fans, and Hurrdat Sports digital director Ana Bellinghausen caught the crowd that lined up to get a glimpse of the superstar gymnast who helped the Tigers get to the NCAA Championships earlier this year.

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up with her team on floor during the NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 15, 2023. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

She posted a photo from the ballpark on her Instagram Stories.

"Let’s geaux tigahs," she wrote.

The surrounding crowd was reminiscent of what she drew during the gymnastics season. The raucous fans that waited for were accused of being "so rude and disrespectful," which forced Dunne to come out and urge those fans to tone it down.

Olivia Dunne attends the Motorola Razr+ launch event with Kim Petras and Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin on June 1, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Motorola)

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," she tweeted back in January.

Since then, Dunne has been enjoying the offseason.

She was named to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and spent some her time in Italy.

Dunne is entering her senior season at LSU. She has garnered more than 7.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 4.1 million on Instagram.

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne shown during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, March 18, 2023. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Unfortunately, LSU baseball fell to Wake Forest 3-2.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.