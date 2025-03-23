Olivia Dunne celebrates LSU gymnastics' 2nd straight SEC title: 'Purple reign 4ever'

LSU women’s gymnastics remained the program to beat in the SEC on Saturday as the Tigers claimed their second consecutive conference championship.

LSU was the No. 2 team going into the tournament and topped No. 1 Oklahoma with a score of 198.200. The Sooners scored a 197.925 and the Florida Gators scored a 197.825.

Lexi Zeiss, Ashley Cowan and Kailin Chio started off strong on the bars. Sierra Ballard and Kylie Coen added to the score with solid performances on the beam.

Konnor McClain, Haileigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan each scored at least a 9.925. Each contributed to the team’s 49.450 total score, which the school said was the highest score on the beam in LSU’s history at the SEC Championships.

LSU scored 49.625 on the floor and 49.525 on vault to secure the win.

Bryant won the individual SEC All-Around title for the second straight year with a total score of 39.725.

Olivia Dunne, who has been sidelined with an injury, celebrated on social media.

"Purple reign 4ever," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She also shared a video of confetti raining down onto the floor as she and her teammates celebrated the conference title victory.

LSU will look to pull off back-to-back NCAA championships and become the first to do so since Oklahoma pulled it off in 2022 and 2023.

Last year, Bryant also won the all-around. She could be the first to pull off back-to-back individual all-around titles since Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols did it in 2018 and 2019.