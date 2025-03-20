Charles Barkley maps out path for Johni Broome to become 'greatest player in Auburn basketball history'

The top-seeded Auburn men's basketball team defeated Alabama State in the opening round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The Tigers then defeated Creighton in the second round on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16. But before the SEC powerhouse's run in March Madness tipped off, Auburn great Charles Barkley voiced his support for one of the team's current stars.

Barkley, who is providing commentary during broadcasts of tournament games, believes Johni Broome would surpass him in Auburn lore if he can lead the Tigers to their first national championship.

"If he can finish the journey, I would say he's (Broome) the greatest player in Auburn basketball history," Barkley said during Thursday's telecast. "I truly mean that. What he's done for the program, him and Coach (Bruce) Pearl and those guys, has been incredible. But if they could win a national championship, listen man, it'd be great.

Barkley then pointed to Auburn's appearance in the 2019 Final Four, declaring it the program's best season to date.

"And I would say this, I said when they made it to the Final Four a few years ago, that's the greatest season in Auburn basketball history. If he's able to win a championship, I'd say he's the greatest player in Auburn basketball history. ... He's better than me in college."

Auburn faced some doubt leading up to this year's tournament due to the team's struggles late in the regular season. The Tigers dropped back-to-back games to Texas A&M and Alabama earlier this month.

Tennessee outlasted Auburn in the SEC Tournament semifinal. The Volunteers ultimately fell to Florida in the SEC Tournament championship game.

Barkley pointed to the quality of the opponents who defeated Auburn. "They didn't lose to Providence," he said. "They lost to three schools that were ranked in the top 10-to-15. And listen, no disrespect to Providence. Don't be blowing up. ... They lost to Alabama at the buzzer, and they're a No. 2 or 3 seed. That's why I'm not concerned. They lost to three teams that's in the top 15 of the country."

Auburn will take on the fifth-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet 16 on March 28 in Atlanta.

