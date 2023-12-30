Ole Miss dominates Penn State in Peach Bowl to earn historic win total

Ole Miss entered the Peach Bowl with one of the better offenses in the nation.

But the Rebels were expected to have a significant challenge Saturday when they matched up with the stout Penn State Nittany Lion defense.

Ole Miss did not have much difficulty once the ball kicked off. The Rebels put up 540 yards of offense against a defense that only allowed an average of 223 yards per game entering Saturday.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw three touchdowns as Mississippi bullied Penn State in a 38-25 victory in Atlanta. The win also gave Ole Miss its first-ever 11-win season.

Fourth-year coach Lane Kiffin has quickly turned the program around. The Rebels won 10 games during Kiffin's second year.

"I really do believe we’re just getting started," Kiffin said. "I think that we’re doing something. We’re on our way to something really special."

Penn State coach James Franklin cited the variety of challenges the Nittany Lions faced leading up to the Peach Bowl.

"Too many moving parts, staff and players, to have the type of success that we wanted to have today," said Franklin, referring to the combination of players opting out to prepare for the NFL and recent changes to his offensive and defensive coordinators.

Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn accounted for three touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing.

The dominant performance by Prieskorn, who has announced he will return in 2024 for his final year of eligibility, was a surprise. Prieskorn had 20 catches, including two for touchdowns, for 313 yards in the regular season.

Ole Miss chanted "S-E-C! S-E-C!" as it celebrated the Southeastern Conference’s win over a Big Ten opponent.

The Rebels led 20-17 at halftime and pulled away when running back Quinshon Judkins provided balance to the offense in the second half. Judkins had 34 carries for 106 yards and added a 14-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, when Ole Miss extended its lead to 31-17.

Ole Miss is scheduled to open the 2024 season at home against Furman. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions kick off next season at West Virginia Aug. 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.