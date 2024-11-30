Ohio State loses to Michigan for fourth straight year in huge upset; playoff status now up in the air

The tides have turned on the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

The unranked Wolverines, as 23-point underdogs, pulled off the massive upset against the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes, 13-10, in Columbus.

Michigan was inside the five-yard line, and Will Warren had a wide open receiver, but he short-armed his pass, and it was intercepted. The Buckeyes, though, couldn’t take advantage and had to punt.

With less than three minutes left, the Wolverines got well into field goal range after a healthy run for Kalel Mullins. Then, Ryan Day had maybe his biggest blunder of the rivalry, which has haunted him in his entire tenure.

Facing a 3rd and 2 and fresh off a timeout, Day did not like what he saw on the field. So, he signaled for another timeout. Of course, you cannot call consecutive timeouts – that resulted in a five-yard penalty, giving Michigan 1st and goal. The Wolverines were able to waste some more clock and go up, 13-10, with 45 seconds left, as Ohio State was out of timeouts.

The Buckeyes mustered just one yard, all but icing the game for Michigan, as they waved Buckeye fans out of the Horseshoe. What made it even worse was that OSU had missed two field goals earlier in the game.

A brawl ensued after the game that took several minutes to clear away, after a Michigan player planted Michigan's flag at midfield, much to the dismay of many Buckeye. Mullins, the hero for Michigan who had over 100 rushing yards, called the ordeal "classless."

After winning 15 of the previous 16 meetings, the Buckeyes have not lost each of the last four. It's the first time Michigan has won four in a row in the rivalry since 1988 through 1991.

Michigan will now await to see what bowl game they will play in, while the Buckeyes will have some rooting interest in the rest of Saturday's games to see if they will hold onto a playoff spot.

