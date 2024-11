Georgia needed more than 60 minutes to avoid being upset - they also needed more than seven overtimes.

Finally, when it was all said and done, Georgia took home a 44-42 victory over their in-state rival Georgia Tech in eight overtimes.

It was the second-most overtimes in FBS history, one shy of LSU and Penn State from 2021.

Georgia trailed 17-0 at halftime, and even trailed by two touchdowns with just over five minutes left in regulation. But after scoring a touchdown, they recovered a fumble and then scored another touchdown to force overtime.

Nothing worked for either team, as passes fell incomplete and runs were stopped - the new overtime rules make teams alternate two-point attempts from the third overtime on.

But finally, in the eighth overtime, after stopping the Yellow Jackets, Nate Frazier ran into the end zone to end the instant classic.

Georgia improved to 10-2 on the season; having already clinched a spot in the SEC title game last week, this victory all but ensured a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Even with a loss in that contest, it probably will not be enough to knock out the Bulldogs.

It was also the 31st straight home victory for Georgia, who have not lost three games in a season since the 2018 season - but their third loss that year was the Sugar Bowl. They have not lost three games before bowl games since 2016.

Head coaches Kirby Smart and Brent Key shared a long embrace at the end of the game.

Carson Beck was 28-for-43 for 297 yards and five touchdowns, as the Bulldogs now await the winner of the Texas-Texas A&M game, the return of an old rivalry, to see their SEC title game opponnet.

