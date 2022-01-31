Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Odell Beckham Jr is 'happier' with the Rams: 'Everything here is done right'

Beckham Jr. may have found his home for the foreseeable future

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Odell Beckham Jr. may have found his home for the foreseeable future.

The 29-year-old superstar wide receiver hauled in nine receptions for 113 yards to help lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday night.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

Beckham, who will be playing in his first Super Bowl when the Rams take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game on Feb. 13, spoke to NBC Sports, and he seems to be "happier than he’s ever been as a pro."

Beckham was asked to elaborate on why he is such a good fit with the Rams, and his response may have offended New York Giants and Cleveland Browns fans — especially since both organizations can’t seem to get it right as of late.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

"Everything here is done right," Beckham said after the Rams win.

Beckham was released by the Browns mid-season after he spent two-plus years with the organization. He never seemed to develop a rapport with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and it showed on the field. 

In each of his first three seasons with Eli Manning and the Giants, Beckham earned Pro Bowl nods and was easily regarded as one of the best players at the position, but he took a significant dip in production once he joined the Browns.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

Now with the Rams, Beckham appears to have returned to form with head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the franchise is on the brink of winning its first Super Bowl since 1999.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova