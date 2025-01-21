Novak Djokovic bests Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open matchup as he pursues historic 25th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic is one step closer to claiming a record 25th Grand Slam title after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The grueling match between one of the sport’s most iconic players and one of its rising stars went on for more than three and a half hours until the early morning hours. Djokovic, who advanced to his 12th semifinal appearance in Melbourne, said he felt the match was worthy of a final.

"I just wish that this match today was the final," he said after his 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory. "One of the most epic matches I've played on this court. On any court."

Despite the 16-year age gap, the matchup between Djokovic and Alcaraz has become reminiscent of the matches played between the "Big Three."

"Carlos brings so much energy and intensity on the court and always demands the best of his opponent in order for his opponent to have a chance to win against him," Djokovic said after the match.

"I'm sure we are going to see a lot of him," he added. "Maybe not as much as I would like."

At just 21-years-old, Alcaraz is already a four-time Grand Slam champion. However, Djokovic, who should be considered in the twilight of his career at 37, is on his way to create even more history.

His 10 Australian Open titles are more than any men’s tennis player. No one has won more Grand Slams than him with 24, and a win in Melbourne will push that record beyond.

Djokovic moves on to face No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.

