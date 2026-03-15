Team USA Paralympic sled hockey completes clean sweep of Canada at Winter Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States has defeated Canada on Olympic ice yet again to secure gold, this time in the Paralympic Games.

After a 6-2 victory over Canada on Sunday, the U.S. took home gold in men’s Paralympics sled hockey.

In doing so, they became the first country to ever win five consecutive Paralympic titles. They were also the first to sweep all three Paralympic and Olympic hockey events at a single tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Of course, the men’s and women’s ice hockey teams also won gold, doing so in overtime in both gold-medal games at the Milan Cortina Games last month.

But this contest between the sporting rivals didn’t need any extra time, as the U.S. saw Jack Wallace score a hat trick, while notching an assist, to help the Stars and Stripes’ cause over Canada.

"This team is so special," Wallace, who completed his third Paralympic Games, told NBC after the win. "We love each other. This team grinded it out, a gritty f---ing game. It was unbelievable. I love these guys so much."

TEAM USA MEN'S HOCKEY WINS GOLD MEDAL IN OVERTIME AGAINST CANADA AT WINTER OLYMPICS

Other than Wallace’s goals, Kayden Beasley, Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal each found the back of the net.

Only Canada’s Liam Hickey could score, tallying two goals that weren’t enough in the end.

While hockey is usually a sport dominated by the Canadians, the Paralympic Games has seen Team USA in that position for quite some time now. And they showcased why throughout the tournament, going through Italy, Germany, China and Czechia before facing Canada in the gold-medal game.

Canada is one of the top teams in the world, too, having seen the U.S. in three straight Paralympic gold-medal games as well as eight straight world championship finals.

But it’s been the U.S. having success at the Olympics, and they continued the trend on Sunday to finish what’s been an exciting time for everyone back home watching the red, white and blue on ice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the Paralympics at an end, Team USA’s gold marked the 13th total since the event began on March 6. The U.S. finished with a tally of 24 total medals, including five silver and six bronze.

China was the medal leader at the end, notching 44 with 15 gold in the bank.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.