Ex-NBA star says Kobe Bryant gave him mysterious message about afterlife in 'vivid' dream

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The late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant recently came into a "vivid" dream that one of his former teammates had.

Lamar Odom, who won back-to-back NBA titles alongside Bryant during this time together with the Lakers, recently revealed to the "Doubl3 Coverage Podcast" that he was competing against Bryant in a three-point contest and actor Billy Crystal was hosting it.

But as they were competing in the dream, Odom said Bryant stopped and looked at him.

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"He just stopped and he looked back at me. He said, ‘Hello, the afterlife is not what people make it up to be.’ And then I woke up shortly after that," Odom said on the podcast.

Though a dream, Odom got thinking after that, believing his old teammate was trying to send him a message.

"Could be he [misses] everybody, that can mean a [multitude] of things. Maybe he’s still traveling, to wherever he has to go or have to get. I don’t know what it meant, but I just take it as live your best life now. Don’t sell yourself short," Odom explained.

LAMAR ODOM ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH DUI IN LAS VEGAS

Odom’s own life experiences also brought about the afterlife conversation with himself.

Odom discussed it after nearly dying from a drug overdose in 2015, touching on it in a Netflix documentary, "The Death & Life of Lamar Odom." Doctors said he had 12 strokes and six heart attacks after being found unresponsive in a brothel near Las Vegas in October 2015. He was placed in a medically induced coma, and would later wake up.

In the documentary, he said the afterlife was not what he had expected, and then heard Bryant now in his dream.

"I died and I couldn’t tell you where we go, you know what I mean?" he said on the podcast. "I think there’s a lot in life that we all live for, whether it’s your friends or family, money, whatever you fall in love with. You love it now because we’ve seen from his accident, nobody is promised tomorrow. I think that’s the biggest lesson I learned from his life."

Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.

Odom and Bryant played together on the Lakers from 2004 until 2011, winning two NBA titles while the former won Sixth Man of the Year during the 2010-11 season.

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Odom played 14 NBA seasons, which included five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and one season each with the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

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