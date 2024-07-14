Expand / Collapse search
Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz captures Wimbledon title from Novak Djokovic in straight sets

Alcaraz has won Wimbledon 2 straight years, has 4 Grand Slam titles overall

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Carlos Alcaraz was among the top seeds entering the Wimbledon Championships this year after winning the Grand Slam event last year. History repeated itself on Sunday as he topped Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

The Spanish tennis star, 21, won his fourth Grand Slam title. He topped Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4). He received the Wimbledon trophy from Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Carlos Alcaraz holds the trophy

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain smiles as he holds up his trophy for the photographers after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

"For me, this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and, obviously, the most beautiful trophy," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz stumbled a bit at the end, losing three match points while he was up 5-4 as Djokovic once again showed just how dangerous he is even while playing through an injury.

"It was difficult for me," Alcaraz said. "I tried to stay calm. I tried to stay positive."

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, left, holds his trophy as he stands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Djokovic was wearing a gray sleeve on his injured right knee, which forced him out of the French Open. He tore his meniscus on June 3 and had surgery two days later.

"When I reflect … on what I’ve been through," Djokovic said, "I have to say that I’m very satisfied."

Djokovic praised Alcaraz for giving it his all to best him.

"Especially in the first couple of sets, the level of tennis wasn’t really up to par on my side," Djokovic said. "He had it all today. I tried to push him. ... But it wasn’t meant to be."

Alcaraz moved to 4-0 in Grand Slam finals.

Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

He beat Djokovic last year in a five-set thriller. Alcaraz won the French Open last month and the 2022 U.S. Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

