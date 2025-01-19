Novak Djokovic refuses interview with Australian broadcaster over criticism, finds support from Elon Musk

Novak Djokovic moved to the Australian Open quarterfinals on Sunday with a straight-set victory over Jiří Lehecka in the fourth round of the tournament.

But Djokovic’s dominance was overshadowed by what happened when he left the court. Djokovic refused to speak to Australia’s Channel 9, the official broadcaster of the tournament for the host country, over journalist Tony Jones’ remarks about the Serbian star.

Djokovic said he wanted an apology from the station and Jones without mentioning Jones by name. He said, "Famous sports journalist who works for the official broadcaster, Channel 9... made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me."

Jones called Djokovic overrated and a has-been.

He said he will continue to boycott speaking to the network.

"I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit. That’s all," he said.

Djokovic immediately left the court after defeating Lehecka. He was expected to speak to former tennis player Jim Courier on television. He told reporters at his press conference that he was still upset with Jones and Channel 9.

The tennis star said he spoke to Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley as well.

"I just wanted to make sure that he knows where I stand and the reasons behind it," he said. "So I told him, ‘If you guys want to fine me for not giving an on-court interview, that’s OK.’ I’ll accept that because I feel like this is something that needs to be done. That’s all there is to it."

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk weighed in on the situation in a social media post.

"It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media," Musk wrote.

Djokovic responded, "Indeed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.