Northwestern takes down Boise State to advance in March Madness

Boo Buie led the way for the Wildcats with 22 points

Associated Press
Boo Buie scored 22 points to lead Northwestern to a win in the school's second appearance ever in the NCAA Tournament, 75-67 over Boise State on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats (22-11) previously made it to the Big Dance in 2017, and just like that time, they made sure they wouldn't be one-and-done.

Northwestern never trailed in a game that was close most of the way and advanced to play either UCLA or UNC Asheville in the second round of the West Region.

Boo Buie #0 of the Northwestern Wildcats huddles with the team during the first half of a game against the Boise State Broncos in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

The 10th-seeded Broncos (24-10) are still searching for their first tournament win, losing their opener for the ninth time in as many tries. Max Rice scored 17 points to lead Boise State and Naje Smith added 14.

Chase Audige added 20 points for the Wildcats and Ty Berry scored 13, including three 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs fell behind by 10 points early but fought back to tie the game at 40 early in the second half when Rice hit his second 3-pointer of the half.

AUBURN HOLDS STRONG TO KNOCK IOWA OUT OF NCAA TOURNAMENT

The game was tight most of the way before Northwestern finally built the lead back to 10 on a tip-in by Brooks Barnhizer with 3:15 to go.

TOUGH IT OUT

Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. had to be helped off the court after going down with an apparent leg injury late in the first half. He came out of locker room late after halftime and returned to the game.

Max Rice #12 of the Boise State Broncos handles the ball during the second half of a game against the Northwestern Wildcats  in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BIG PICTURE

Boise State: With four returning starters from last year's tournament team, including three seniors, the Broncos hoped this year's team could be the one finally to break through. They fell to 0-4 in the tournament under coach Leon Rice.

PRINCETON SHOCKS ARIZONA, PULLS OF LATE RUN FOR BIGGEST MARCH MADNESS UPSET THUS FAR

Northwestern: After finishing second in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1958-59 season, the Wildcats made sure this special season wouldn't come to an early finish. Northwestern lost in the second round to Gonzaga in 2017 after beating Vanderbilt in its tournament debut.

Chase Audige #1 of the Northwestern Wildcats shoots a layup against the Boise State Broncos during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

Chase Audige #1 of the Northwestern Wildcats shoots a layup against the Boise State Broncos during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

UP NEXT

Northwestern is seeking its first trip to the Sweet 16.