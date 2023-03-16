Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

Auburn holds strong to knock Iowa out of NCAA Tournament

Six Auburn players finished with double-digit points for the victory

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Johni Broome had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and No. 9 seed Auburn beat Iowa 83-75 on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (21-12) made 11 of 12 free throws over the final four minutes to lock up a second-round matchup with No. 1 seed Houston or Northern Kentucky.

Broome even made his ninth 3-pointer of the season to push the margin into double digits for the first time with 16 minutes left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dylan Cardwell #44 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after a basket during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dylan Cardwell #44 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after a basket during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Tigers appeared poised to pull away in front of a partisan orange-and-blue crowd, going up by 17 with a 13-2 run midway through the second half sparked by Tre Donaldson's three 3-pointers off the bench.

The eighth-seeded Hawkeyes climbed back into it, twice cutting it down to four but coming no closer.

PRINCETON SHOCKS ARIZONA, PULLS OF LATE RUN FOR BIGGEST MARCH MADNESS UPSET THUS FAR

Auburn had five players score in double figures. Wendell Green Jr. had 15 points, and Donaldson and KD Johnson each finished with 11. Allen Flanigan scored 10.

Payton Sandford scored 21 points for Iowa. Kris Murray had 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting and nine rebounds. Filip Rebraca scored 14 points.

Johni Broome #4 of the Auburn Tigers and Kris Murray #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes battle for the ball during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Johni Broome #4 of the Auburn Tigers and Kris Murray #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes battle for the ball during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Made seven 3-pointers in the second half after a 1-of-9 start.

BIDEN'S MEN'S MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BUSTED AFTER PRINCETON SHOCKS ARIZONA: ‘SHOULDN’T SLEEP ON JERSEY'

Iowa: Fell just short of a fifth consecutive 20-win season. Missed all nine first-half 3-point attempts and finished 7 of 27 (25.9%) from deep.

K.D. Johnson #0 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.

K.D. Johnson #0 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UP NEXT

Auburn is 1-6 all-time against Houston, among the favorites to win it all.